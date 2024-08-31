Kings Path Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 63 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,373.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,272.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1,255.87. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $802.46 and a one year high of $1,380.83. The firm has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,708 shares of company stock worth $133,146,005. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,422.94.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

