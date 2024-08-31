Kings Path Partners LLC Takes $50,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $223.96 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.13. The company has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

