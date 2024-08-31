Kings Path Partners LLC Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,838,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $123.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $128.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

