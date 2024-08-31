Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $72.80

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.80 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 72.50 ($0.96). Kingspan Group shares last traded at GBX 72.80 ($0.96), with a volume of 178,017 shares traded.
Kingspan Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £132.44 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.80.
About Kingspan Group
Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.
