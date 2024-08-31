KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Reduced by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.29.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $23.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $819.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,996. KLA Co. has a one year low of $440.15 and a one year high of $896.32. The firm has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $803.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $747.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

