Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,845,000 after buying an additional 3,976,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,270,000 after buying an additional 3,368,427 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,867,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,378,000 after buying an additional 2,088,356 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. 7,872,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,442,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at $67,562,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

