Klingman & Associates LLC Invests $261,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 871 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 8.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.4% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,573 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FDX stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.77. 1,096,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.00. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

