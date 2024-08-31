kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.05

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.05 and last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 165580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

kneat.com Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of C$432.18 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.11.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). kneat.com had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 31.19%. The company had revenue of C$11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that kneat.com, inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About kneat.com

(Get Free Report)

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

