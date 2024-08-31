Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 493.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,963 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 583.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 28,309 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $906,016,000 after buying an additional 2,137,296 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after buying an additional 35,549 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,686.4% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 66,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $304,679.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $2,318,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,422,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,294,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $304,679.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,869. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of KNX opened at $52.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

