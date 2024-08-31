Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Lowered to $25.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s previous close.

KSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of KSS opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 6,076.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,834,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,175,000 after buying an additional 1,804,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,024 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 348.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,583,000. Finally, Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,413,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.