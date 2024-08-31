KOK (KOK) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. KOK has a total market cap of $176,964.08 and $98,067.32 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 58.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009118 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,843.57 or 0.99966581 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012690 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007760 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00077401 USD and is up 107.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $96,246.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

