Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KYMR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $48.36 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average is $38.41. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 723,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,635,229.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,345 shares of company stock valued at $19,525,432 over the last 90 days. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,332,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,548,000 after buying an additional 996,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,767,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,635,000 after acquiring an additional 769,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,834,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,027,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,691,000 after purchasing an additional 496,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 469,947 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.