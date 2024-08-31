Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Holdings Increased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,255,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,953,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,871,000 after purchasing an additional 727,207 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,347,000 after purchasing an additional 451,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,406,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,252.8% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 340,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,154,000 after acquiring an additional 315,034 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $125.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.56. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $125.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $565.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

