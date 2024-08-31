Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) Short Interest Up 66.6% in August

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the July 31st total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Lanvin Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LANV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,413. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lanvin Group has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.70.
About Lanvin Group
