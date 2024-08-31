Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Shares Up 4.1%

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01. 14,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 34,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.84. The company has a market cap of C$46.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

