Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $176.00

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$176.00 and last traded at C$176.00, with a volume of 1575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$172.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAS.A shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$181.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on LAS.A
Lassonde Industries Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Lassonde Industries
In other news, Director Luc Doyon purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$175.00 per share, with a total value of C$87,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,500. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
About Lassonde Industries
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lassonde Industries
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.