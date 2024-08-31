Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $176.00

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$176.00 and last traded at C$176.00, with a volume of 1575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$172.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAS.A shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$181.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Lassonde Industries

The company has a market capitalization of C$531.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$159.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$151.87.

In other news, Director Luc Doyon purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$175.00 per share, with a total value of C$87,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,500. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

