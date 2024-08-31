Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

LB stock opened at C$25.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.59. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.45 and a 12-month high of C$39.35.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.06. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of C$252.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$253.47 million. Research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.9419448 earnings per share for the current year.

LB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.24.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

