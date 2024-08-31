Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 4.3 %
LB stock opened at C$25.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.59. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.45 and a 12-month high of C$39.35.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.06. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of C$252.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$253.47 million. Research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.9419448 earnings per share for the current year.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
