Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires New Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 241.2% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NOC stock opened at $523.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $467.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $523.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.
Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman
In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on NOC. UBS Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $523.20.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Company Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
Further Reading
