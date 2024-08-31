Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,463 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 43,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.45.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $103.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.925 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 67.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $368,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,224 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,710.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $368,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,546,370 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

