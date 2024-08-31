Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Invests $14.85 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,853,000. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 54,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 129.3% in the second quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 829,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,819,000 after buying an additional 120,585 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,301,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,756. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.93. The company has a market capitalization of $404.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $171.89.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

