Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Invests $8.99 Million in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 137,427 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,988,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,217 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,190 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,820 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEM shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $81.47. 1,247,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,245. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $83.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

