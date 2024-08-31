Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Invests $934,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $231.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.70. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $234.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.