Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 208,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,280,000. Alphabet makes up 3.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $220,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,065 shares of company stock worth $31,025,543 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $165.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.40 and its 200 day moving average is $165.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

