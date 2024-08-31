Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Makes New Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,936,000 after buying an additional 15,035,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $228,391,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,263,000 after buying an additional 1,519,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 278.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 875,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,239,000 after buying an additional 643,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,931,000 after buying an additional 475,849 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $1,217,009.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,050.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,690. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,390,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,848. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 171.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $114.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

