Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Stryker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Stryker by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $360.42. 1,305,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,354. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.78 and its 200-day moving average is $341.43. The stock has a market cap of $137.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.