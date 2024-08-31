Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases New Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,786,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $2,061.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,768.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,648.77. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,141.04 and a 52-week high of $2,064.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 92.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,067.92.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

