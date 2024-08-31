Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,171 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 34.5% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 53,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 391.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 219,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

NYSE KKR traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.79. 2,849,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,751. The stock has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $128.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

