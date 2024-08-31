Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,517 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 8.2% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 84.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after buying an additional 14,529 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Toyota Motor stock opened at $189.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

