Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,672 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 49,740 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,885,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 187,726 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on D. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

