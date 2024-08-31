Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Takes $61,000 Position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 310,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 58,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMNI opened at $1.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $159.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.29. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.44.

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.42 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 73.91% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

