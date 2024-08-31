Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Takes $830,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 125.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %

OTIS opened at $94.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.82.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

