Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Takes Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,466 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,327,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $925,392,000 after buying an additional 13,099,791 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,898,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162,124 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,695,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107,120 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $23,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

KGC opened at $9.04 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $9.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

