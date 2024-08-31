Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,043 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 104,990 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $311,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,119 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 100,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $28.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Melius reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE LUV opened at $28.91 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

