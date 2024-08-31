Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,961. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

