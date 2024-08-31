Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $2,816,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.77.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $100.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,892,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,424. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $104.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average is $88.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

