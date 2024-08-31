Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 761 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $695,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.93. 2,320,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC increased their price target on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

