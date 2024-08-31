Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,174,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.8% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in RTX by 13.1% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

RTX Price Performance

RTX traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.34. 6,371,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,146,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $163.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.20. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $123.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

