Legacy Advisors LLC Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,188 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Boeing by 563.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after buying an additional 2,921,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Boeing by 861.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $467,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $272,312,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.74. 4,146,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,852,250. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.21. The firm has a market cap of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

