Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $292,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Nucor by 52.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $1,847,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 86.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.91. 1,441,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,779. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $139.41 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.43.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

