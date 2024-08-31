Legacy Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $14,838,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE KKR traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.77. 2,849,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,751. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $128.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.