Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 1,670 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 317,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 657,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 28,835 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,362,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,488,664. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

