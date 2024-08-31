Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 2,344 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cognex by 986.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $58,641,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $58,502,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cognex by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,716,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,095 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cognex by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,663,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,722,000 after purchasing an additional 598,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,496,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,528. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 69.62 and a beta of 1.42. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $53.13.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Cognex’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,950.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Cognex from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cognex from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CGNX

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.