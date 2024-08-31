Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,013,000 after acquiring an additional 119,999 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,022,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in HubSpot by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.79.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.2 %

HubSpot stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $499.07. The stock had a trading volume of 415,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,674. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of -188.12 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $508.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.08.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $672,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,715 shares in the company, valued at $26,507,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,896 shares of company stock worth $21,243,275. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.