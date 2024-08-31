Legacy Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,404 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,226,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,116,000 after purchasing an additional 76,514 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,250,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 30.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 157,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 47,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In related news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,625.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,659.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CNO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,778. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.04.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.99 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

