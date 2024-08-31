Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading 6% Higher

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) was up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.77 and last traded at $18.73. Approximately 280,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,666,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $387,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $232,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,294.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,840.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 12.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Lemonade by 9.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lemonade by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Lemonade by 18.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

