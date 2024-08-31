LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Up 5.5%

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.15 and last traded at $59.53. 53,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 240,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on TREE. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LendingTree
LendingTree Stock Performance
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 223,440 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth $8,380,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $4,930,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LendingTree by 53.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $2,361,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LendingTree
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.