Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Cut to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lifecore Biomedical’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.
Lifecore Biomedical Price Performance
Shares of LFCR stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.97. Lifecore Biomedical has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $9.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06.
Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lifecore Biomedical will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifecore Biomedical
Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile
Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.
See Also
