Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Cut to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lifecore Biomedical’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Lifecore Biomedical Price Performance

Shares of LFCR stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.97. Lifecore Biomedical has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $9.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06.

Get Lifecore Biomedical alerts:

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lifecore Biomedical will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lifecore Biomedical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,968,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,182 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 300,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 139,887 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 290,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lifecore Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifecore Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.