Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $10,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded up $5.52 on Friday, hitting $478.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,248. The company has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $361.02 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $448.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

