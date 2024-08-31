Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Receives $8.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.21.
LAAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.
NYSE LAAC opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.
