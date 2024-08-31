LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Activity at LKQ

Institutional Trading of LKQ

In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,281,923.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $41.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LKQ has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $54.07.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

